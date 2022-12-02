Jingle Belles Choir preparing for festive performances in aid of charity

A Cork choir of approximately 30 women is set to hold a Christmas performance in aid of Cork Penny Dinners later this month.

The Jingle Belles choir will join St Luke’s Male Voice choir to perform at Live at St Luke’s on Friday, December 16.

The choir can also be found at various locations around the city centre on Saturday, December 17, including the Christmas Market on Grand Parade, the GPO on Oliver Plunkett Street, Brown Thomas on Patrick Street, and outside the Crawford Art Gallery, among other areas.

Speaking about what will be the choir’s first performance since the Covid-19 pandemic, member Jean Kearney said it is “fantastic” to see the smiles back on the members’ faces and that they can gather together again for rehearsals.

Jess Lucas and Maeve Martin, choir members.

Rehearsals for the Christmas performance have been taking place at the Belle Vue Barn on Old Youghal Road under the guidance of their choirmaster Anth Kaley.

The choir, which has been in existence since 2011, had fundraised in its earlier days for various different local charities before deciding on fundraising solely for Cork Penny Dinners.

Over the years, the choir has raised an estimated €60,000 for the charity which helps all who struggle and those in need by providing a hot nourishing meal of soup, main course, dessert and tea/coffee daily with sandwiches, biscuits, fruit and juice are also available for people to take away as an evening meal.

Ms Kearney acknowledged the work that has gone into the organising of the choir and rehearsals for its upcoming performance, giving special thanks to Fin Flynn who came up with the idea of starting The Jingle Belles and Dyane Hanrahan, another founding member, who is still very much involved and one of the engines behind the organisation.

Ruth Clifford and Paula Preston, choir members.

“As well as the women doing the organising and everyone singing, we get lots of generous support from people like Snap Printing who have printed the signs for our collection buckets,” she said.

Ms Kearney put out the call for those who wish to volunteer to collect donations on Saturday as the choir visit different locations in the city.

She also reminded those heading into the city centre over the festive season to keep some spare change to donate to worthy causes such as Cork Penny Dinners.