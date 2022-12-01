Ian Bailey reveals he was 'attacked' and 'assaulted' in Cork town

IAN Bailey has revealed on social media that he was assaulted by three young men in Bantry yesterday.

He described the events in a video posted to his TikTok account, where he has amassed over 3,700 followers and gathered over 14.7 thousand likes.

Mr Bailey said the assault took place in Bantry on Wednesday night after he had arranged to meet people by appointment in the West Cork town.

Mr Bailey said when he arrived three lads piled out of a car and attacked him.

“I went down to meet some people who were coming by appointment."

"Three lads piled out of the car, attacked me, and assaulted me. They kicked me in the head a few times,” he said.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo:

"Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the alleged assault of a man in the Bantry area of Co Cork at approximately 11:30pm, on November 30 2022."

Mr Bailey was found guilty of Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder, in his absence, at a trial in France in 2019.

In October 2020, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder.

He was arrested twice as part of the investigation in Ireland but was never charged here.