One in three on probation in Cork re-offended within a year

CORK has the second highest re-offending rate in the country, as more than a third of people on probation in Cork in 2018 re-offended within one year.

Figures released by the CSO on Thursday reveal Probation Re-Offending Statistics across the country for 2018.

Statistics relate to people who entered the probation service in 2018. The one year re-offending rate is the percentage of individuals who were convicted of any crime that occurred up to one year after the date of their initial probation sentence.

They show that the South West Region (Cork and Kerry) has the joint highest rate of re-offending, tied with the Mid-West Region of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary). 34% of those on probation in the South West Region in 2018 re-offended within one year.

On a county by county basis, Cork has the second highest level of one year re-offending in the country, also at 34%, beaten only by Tipperary, where the rate of re-offending sits at 39%. Out of the 638 people on probation in Cork in 2018, 215 re-offended within one year.

Nationally, 28% of probationers reoffended within one year in 2018, marginally less than the same measure for 2017 (29%) and 2016 (31%). Looking over a longer period, figures show that 48% of people who received probation order in 2016 committed at least one offence in the following three years.

Young adults

Commenting, Felix Coleman, Statistician in the Crime and Criminal Justice Division, said the highest levels of re-offending from individuals who received probation in 2018 was among young adults.

“A little more than one-third (36%) of males and just over a quarter (27%) of females under the age of 25 re-offended within a year,” he said.

“In contrast, 14% of males and 21% of females aged over 45 re-offended in the same period after receiving probation, although this age group accounted for just 607 people (12%) of the total 4,999 individuals who received probation during 2018,” he added.

Individuals that re-offended within a year of receiving their probation orders in 2018 were most likely to carry out a re-offence related to Public Order & Other Social Codes.

Almost a quarter (24%) of re-offending across the country was for Public Order offences, including threatening or abusive behaviour, disorderly conduct or failing to comply with the direction of An Garda Síochána. In contrast, no re-offending was linked to re-offences linked with Homicide, Sexual or Kidnapping related offence categories.