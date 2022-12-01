Man accused of pointing imitation weapon at gardaí

Gardaí from the armed support unit had to disarm and arrest a man after it was reported that he pointed a suspected gun at gardaí at two different locations in Cork City.

John Doyle, aged 22, of 11 Mossgrove, Classes Lake, Ballincollig, Co Cork, was brought before Cork District Court due to the alleged incidents on June 23, 2021, and charged with possession of an imitation firearm contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the DPP directed summary disposal at the district court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would require an outline of evidence to decide if he was accepting jurisdiction.

“At 2am gardaí in Anglesea Street gave out a call of a male brandishing a firearm on Grand Parade. The suspect was being monitored by gardaí using the CCTV system,” Sgt Lyons said.

“Garda Ann Marie Fitzgerald and Garda John Kierns of Gurranabraher Garda station were the first to observe the man. On observing him he pointed a suspected firearm.

"He then walked from Grand Parade towards Nano Nagle Bridge where Garda Paul Dromey and Garda Kevin Hayes were positioned. He again pointed the suspected firearm at these members.

"The armed support unit arrived at the scene and disarmed, restrained, and arrested him.”

Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction and adjourned the case to February 1.