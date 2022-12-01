Man (76) attacked by neighbour (67) and repeatedly struck with timber as he walked to the shop, Cork court hears

A 76-year-old man walking to his local shop in Cork was attacked by a man and struck repeatedly with a length of timber.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the violent incident arose out of tension between neighbours.

67-year-old Jeremiah Long of 30 St. Enda’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, has admitted at Cork District Court the offence of assault causing harm to a 76-year-old neighbour.

The incident occurred shortly after lunchtime on April 28 as the elderly victim was walking to his local shop.

The 76-year-old called to Gurranabraher garda station at 3.10 p.m. and made a complaint that he was assaulted by his neighbour Jeremiah Long.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “He said the defendant attacked him with a piece of timber, striking him a number of times on both arms, his hands and face, leaving him with cuts and bruises.”

The assault was carried out on St. Enda’s Road.

The accused was arrested on April 28. He made no reply to the charge. However, he went on to make admissions to gardaí. This was followed up with a guilty plea at Cork District Court.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had no previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked, “The injured party is 76 years old. Do you realise the effect it had on this man. He feels unsafe now. He used to walk around with his grand-kids and great-grand-kids. He does not feel comfortable since this.”

Emma Leahy defence solicitor said, “The defendant is 67. These two men are neighbours. There was a lot of animosity between them. Unfortunately, we end up here today. Mr Long had a mental breakdown around this time.”

Ms Leahy said he also had serious issues in relation to his physical health.

“There was a history between the two men. He is on medication for his mental health and under the care of his general practitioner,” Ms Leahy said.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of six months which he suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years. A condition of the suspension is that he is to have no contact – direct or indirect – with the injured party.