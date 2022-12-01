‘Swanky new bar’ set to open in Cork’s oldest hotel

A NEW bar is set to open in Cork’s Imperial Hotel with hopes expressed that it will become a “top spot to socialise in”.

The popular hotel has announced the imminent opening of No. 76, located in the Imperial’s former restaurant at its South Mall entrance.

The refreshed space, in a navy and blue colour palette, features specially commissioned wallpaper based on the hotel’s dinnerware from 1890 and local landmarks behind each place on the pattern which hold significant meaning for Cork’s oldest hotel.

Two plates from the dinner set were gifted to an employee named Annie Perrie for her wedding and were passed down to her eldest granddaughter who gifted them back to the hotel in 2018.

No. 76 will open Thursday to Sunday and will have live music every night in December, with an eclectic mix of lounge, soul and jazz.

The new bar will serve a range of beverages, including the hotel’s signature cocktails, as well as a range of light bites which will change depending on local supply.

Meanwhile, due to its popularity, the hotel’s botanical-themed Sketch venue on Pembroke Street will become the main restaurant, serving brunch, lunch and a newly designed dinner menu devised by the recently appointed executive head chef, Ali Honour.

The menu, which will also change regularly to ensure it features fresh local produce and to cut down on food waste, will feature small plates of appetisers and starters along with main courses and desserts.

“Our ethos is to constantly evolve, and we’re very excited to lift the lid on dinner at Sketch and launch our swanky new bar at No. 76, which will hopefully become a top spot to socialise in,” general manager of the Imperial Hotel, Bastien Peyraud said.

Both venues will also feature an ‘invisible cocktail’ for €5 with zero calories and 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Rebel Wheelers, who empower children and adults with a physical disability by introducing them to sports in a fun and safe environment.

Bookings can be made at imperialhotelcork.com.