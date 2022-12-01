Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 10:21

Cork weather: Drier conditions forecast but temperatures set to drop

Today will be a mainly cloudy day with a few spots of light rain or drizzle, "but overall plenty of dry weather", the national forecaster has stated.  
Drier conditions have been forecast across Munster in the days ahead but colder weather is in store, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Drier conditions have been forecast across Munster in the days ahead but colder weather is in store, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be between nine and 12 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. 

It will remain mostly dry tonight, with temperatures dipping to lows of three to six degrees. 

There will be a "good deal of cloud around again tomorrow" mixed with occasional sunny spells and some "well scattered showers" in a light easterly airflow. 

The national outlook for tomorrow night says it will be a "chilly" night with lowest temperatures of two to five degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain in parts of the country, while others will stay dry. 

Daytime temperatures will reach highs of just six to nine degrees while nighttime temperatures will fall to lows of zero to four degrees. 

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with showers spreading westwards across the country on Sunday, most frequent along the east coast. 

Met Éireann has advised that Sunday will feel cold with temperatures of five to eight degrees in a moderate easterly wind.

I walked 6 miles a day with a sore hip, Lourdes was worth it

