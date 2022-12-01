Assessment finds hospital non-compliant in six of 14 HIQA categories

Cork’s South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital has been deemed non-compliant in six of fourteen Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) categories examined in a recent inspection, relating to dangers arising from medical exposure to ionising radiation.

The South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), has 192 beds and caters for about 38,400 admissions and 72,500 outpatient attendances each year.

A HIQA Inspector visited the site on the Old Blackrock Road, in Cork city, in an announced one-day assessment on July 5.

SIVUH carries out about 29,600 exams per year involving radiation. The hospital was deemed non-compliant in four out of seven categories under the heading of ‘governance and management arrangements for medical exposures’. It was also deemed non-compliant in two of seven categories under ‘safe delivery of medical exposures’.

“Inspectors identified that policy development, oversight and approval was an area of potential improvement in relation to radiation protection at the hospital,” states the report. “Some policies reviewed by inspectors were not version controlled and various formats were in use, and in some cases, there was a lack of evidence that these had been formally approved for use. Inspectors were informed that a new document management system was being implemented by the radiology department but was delayed due to constraints placed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

From the records reviewed and discussions with management and staff, inspectors were assured that systems and processes were in place to ensure that referrals were only accepted from those entitled to refer an individual for medical radiological procedures.

“As an additional assurance SIVUH had also retained the presence of radiographers for all medical radiological procedures carried out at the hospital in the absence of new training requirements being implemented by professional bodies,” added the Inspector.

“However, while clinical responsibility for most medical exposures at SIVUH was under the responsibility of a practitioner, a non-compliance was identified for a particular fluoroscopy guided procedure, whereby clinical evaluation of the outcome was carried out by a person not entitled to act as practitioner in these regulations.”

Medical physics expertise was provided by an external, off-site medical physics expert (MPE) who was also the hospital's radiation protection advisor. Inspectors found that the MPE’s on-site presence was “limited” and that the role was primarily focused on quality assurance of equipment. The MPE was not involved in the training of practitioners or the optimisation of medical exposures. Also, the MPE's role in the diagnostic process was “not well defined and the MPE's contribution to the definition of the quality assurance programme needed to be improved.”

“Notwithstanding the areas for improvement identified over the course of the inspection, inspectors found that SIVUH demonstrated a commitment to ensuring the radiation protection of service users undergoing medical radiological procedures at the hospital,” added the Inspector.