Teen missing from Charleville

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Victor Costa, who is missing from Charleville, Co. Cork since Sunday, November 27 2022.

Victor is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Victor was wearing a navy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.

Victor has been known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.