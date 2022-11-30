Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 20:47

Teen missing from Charleville

When last seen Victor was wearing a navy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.
Teen missing from Charleville

Have you seen Victor Costa? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Echo reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Victor Costa, who is missing from Charleville, Co. Cork since Sunday, November 27 2022.

Victor is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Victor was wearing a navy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.

Victor has been known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man jailed after being caught wearing sunglasses he stole 
law & justice Man who 'had been doing well' sentenced for trying to get into two parked cars
Garda stock Gardaí in Cork investigate 'incident of assault' as man (20s) suffers serious injuries
cork garda
<p>Michael Harrington, 17 Years, Cork City, 28th November 2022</p>

Gardaí appeal for assistance tracing Cork teen's whereabouts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more