Gardaí appeal for assistance tracing Cork teen's whereabouts

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Michael Harrington who went missing on Monday, November 28 2022.

Michael, who resides in Tralee, Co Kerry, was last seen on Skehard Road in Cork city on Monday afternoon.

He is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a black hooded jumper, black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike runners.

Michael is known to frequent the Mahon area in Cork.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.