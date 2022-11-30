Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 20:10

Man who 'had been doing well' sentenced for trying to get into two parked cars

Thomas O’Sullivan who was living with the Simon Community in Cork pleaded guilty to the charges of interference with cars.
Sergeant Geraróid Davis said the incidents occurred on November 15 at Father Matthew Quay in Cork when Thomas O’Sullivan was seen trying to open the door of two cars. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man who had been doing well in his efforts to turn his life around with the support of a Simon keyworker fell back again by trying to get into two parked cars and now he has been given another sentence of two months in jail.

Shane Collins-Daly defence solicitor said of O’Sullivan: “He is well known to the court. He had been doing well. 

"He was coming to court and he had a lady from Simon with him. Things were going well but he fell back on this occasion.” 

Sergeant Geraróid Davis said the incidents occurred on November 15 at Father Matthew Quay in Cork when Thomas O’Sullivan was seen trying to open the door of two cars.

