Man jailed after being caught wearing sunglasses he stole 

A 44-year-old man who was caught wearing the ladies’ sunglasses that he stole from a car was jailed for two months.

Keith Butler from 2 Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing property from a car in the Silversprings area.

He admitted theft of items from one car on January 7 at Ashmount, Silversprings, and another charge of handling stolen property on January 12.

Inspector James O’Donovan said that when gardaí asked him where he got the sunglasses he said they belonged to his sister.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said, “He is extremely apologetic.

"He was intoxicated at the time. He has an alcohol problem. He is now intent on doing something about that.”

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a sentence of two months on the accused at Cork District Court, consecutive to three months he was serving for an unrelated offence.