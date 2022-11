Gardaí in Cork are investigating an alleged incident of assault in Blarney that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí attended a car park in the Clogheenmilcon area following the discovery of an injured man.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for his injuries.

Gardaí confirmed that the man’s injuries are serious but non-life threatening and said investigations are ongoing.