Cork charity asks people to talk about inclusion

The Cope Foundation is encouraging the people of Cork to talk about inclusion this week as it gears up to celebrate people with disabilities.

The Foundation will host a special event in Cork city’s Harley Street on Saturday, December 3, which is International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The event takes place from 10am to 2pm and is being held in collaboration with Trigon Hotels, Cope Foundation’s charity partner for 2021 and 2022. Members of the public will be able to chat with people supported by the Cope Foundation, its staff and team members from Trigon Hotels.

There will be a selection of complimentary festive treats available while Cork buskers and TikTok stars Korey Power and Dylan Brickle will perform some Christmas favourites on the day.

Cope Foundation supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and, or autism, to live a life of their choosing. The charity has a growing network of 70 centres stretching from East Cork to West Cork.

People are also encouraged to donate to the charity’s virtual giving page called ‘Light Up Cork’. It was designed by graphic designer Amy Begley, who is supported by Cope Foundation, and shows a night sky over a number of well-known Cork landmarks which represent some of the towns and areas where Cope Foundation services are available.

Donors are asked to dedicate a star to a loved one. By lighting up a star they are also shining a light on inclusion in Cork.

The Cope Foundation is hoping its event on Harley Street will highlight the importance of inclusion and to talk about how we can embrace this more in every aspect of our lives.

Talented artist Amy Begley was supported by Cope from the age of 14 after her mother died of cancer. Ms Begley said “inclusion is so important, and I am delighted to be part of the Cope Foundation campaign to raise awareness of it. Communities play a big role in making things possible and everyone has the right to be involved, have a purpose, to make a mark, and to have a chance to make a difference.” Chief Executive of Cope Foundation, Sean Abbott, said, “we are committed to speaking up and continuing the conversation around rights and equalities for people with disabilities. We hope to share some of our stories with members of the public on Harley Street this Saturday.

“I would also invite people to support our ‘Light Up Cork’ Christmas campaign which will help us to raise much-needed funds for our organisation but, more importantly, it is about shining a light on inclusion. I want to take this opportunity to thank our Charity Partners, Trigon Hotels for supporting this campaign and leading the way in inclusion in the workplace and in our communities.” As well as the Harley Street event, artist Florin Nolan, who is supported by Cope Foundation and Suisha Arts, is hosting his first ever art exhibition on International Day of Persons With Disabilities.

The exhibition is called Floricoland and it opens at Cork City Library at 1pm on Saturday, December 3, and runs until Saturday, December 31.

To light up a star online visit www.lightupcork.ie