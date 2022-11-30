Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 10:57

Ball of cocaine thrown from car being pursued by Gardaí in Cork 

After Gardaí activated the blue lights they observed a package being thrown from the window. 
Now at Cork District Court, the accused man has pleaded guilty to possession of the cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply. File image.  

Liam Heylin

A ball of cocaine worth over €500 was thrown out the window of a car as it was pursued by a garda car with blue lights and siren activated.

Now at Cork District Court, the accused man, 28-year-old Richard O’Donovan of 1 Oakfield Lawn, Riverstown, Glanmire, County Cork, has pleaded guilty to possession of the cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply. 

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “Mr O’Donovan said he would not sell it but would supply it to friends.” 

The sergeant outlined the background to the incident which gave rise to the case being brought.

“On September 4 2021 Gardaí Rory Fogarty and Ryan Dillon of the Gurranaraher drugs unit were on patrol in an unmarked official vehicle in the Ardmore Avenue area of Knocknaheeny, Cork, at 9.30pm.

"Garda Fogarty observed a car drive quickly away from another vehicle. 

"Garda Fogarty believed an interaction had taken place and he followed this vehicle on to Harbour View Road and on to St Colmcille Road.

“Garda Fogarty signalled for the vehicle to stop by activating the blue lights. Gardaí then observed a package being thrown from the window of the vehicle on to the roadway before it eventually pulled in.

“Garda Fogarty went straight to the package and found a ball of white powder wrapped in black plastic. This item was then seized. It has a weight of eight grammes, giving the seizure a value of €560.” 

The case was adjourned for one week as Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that the defence wanted to bring some documentation to court in relation to the defendant’s rehabilitation. The accused had two older previous convictions for having drugs for sale or supply.

<p>Originally the Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court. However, Judge Colm Roberts refused jurisdiction for summary disposal and said the case would have to proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.</p>

