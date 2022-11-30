Workers at Zenith Energy in West Cork to strike over redundancies

SIPTU members have served notice of strike action at Zenith Energy Bantry Bay Terminals Limited located on Whiddy Island in Cork.

The strike action has been set to commence on Tuesday, December 13, in a dispute concerning compulsory redundancies at the energy company.

Zenith Energy is a global company that owns and operates a large oil storage terminal on Whiddy Island, Bantry Bay.

The facility provides over 1.4 million cubic metres of storage of crude oil, gasoline, diesel and kerosene. The terminal is the largest of its kind in Ireland.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said: “A ballot for strike action was supported unanimously by our members and is scheduled to commence at 8am on Tuesday, December 13. This action results from the decision of the company to dismiss workers with long service on Wednesday, November 30, while planning to employ contractors on an ongoing basis to do their work.

“Strike action is always a last resort but it is now obvious that the compulsory redundancies that Zenith Energy are seeking are not necessary. Efforts by the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve the dispute were unsuccessful as the company remains insistent that contractors are used to cover the work which was previously done by the workers being made redundant.

Attempts were made to reach a solution to effect cost savings that management believes are necessary. However, the company maintains that all redundancies should be made among those employed as maintenance workers.

"It is seeking to make redundant more than 35% of maintenance staff and impose lower salaries for future employees in this grade.”

Mr Noone also said that there is “no evidence that other categories of staff are being treated in the same manner” and that the company has declared that the existing collective agreement is being terminated with no successor agreed.

“The company also declared that the existing collective agreement is being terminated with no successor agreed. SIPTU representatives have asked that the issues in dispute be the subject of a Labour Court hearing and for the immediate withdrawal of the redundancy notices.

“As there has been no positive response from the company, our members have been left with no option other than to serve strike notice,” he said.

A statement issued on behalf of Zenith Energy Bantry Bay Terminals read: “Zenith Energy can confirm that it has received notice of official industrial action from SIPTU. This follows their rejection of a WRC proposal to restructure Zenith Energy operations at Bantry Bay Terminal.

The WRC proposal was reached after more than seven months of negotiation both at local level and with the assistance of the WRC.

Both Zenith and SIPTU negotiating teams had recommended the proposals for acceptance. These proposals followed lengthy negotiations setting out the challenges facing the oil storage industry.

“The requirement to restructure Zenith’s Bantry Bay operations was communicated to staff in April, following the outcome of a review of its overall business.

At present, there are 31 permanent employees at the Whiddy Island terminal and the company is implementing five redundancies as part of the restructuring process.

“Zenith Energy can confirm that Bantry Bay Terminal will remain operational and the company will ensure, at all times, the continued safety of personnel, the environment and the community in which they operate.”