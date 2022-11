A two-car collision on the M8 between the Glanmire exit and the Dunkettle Interchange, southbound, is affecting traffic this morning.

The incident occurred around 7.30am on the motorway between Dublin and Cork.

A Garda spokesperson said no major injuries were reported, but Gardaí remained at the scene awaiting a tow truck to remove the vehicles.

Traffic around the Dunkettle Interchange is particularly heavy this morning, on the M8, due to the disruption.