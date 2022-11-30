€328,309 grant for Ringaskiddy community hub

AN Taoiseach, Micheál Martin was on hand for the official opening of a newly refurbished community centre in Ringaskiddy.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Danny Collins TD Michael McGrath (Fianna Fáil) also attended the event.

It follows the allocation of a €328,309 grant to Ringaskiddy Community Centre under the 2014-2022 LEADER Programme. Works included renovations and energy upgrades to improve energy efficiency with a view to making the centre carbon-neutral. The new facility, which includes five adaptable workstations, will provide remote working and training opportunities for everyone in the community

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins underlined the importance of investing in community hubs.

Read More Children are being failed by CAMHS waiting lists, claims Cork TD

“Community centres provide a hub for communities for a vast array of social, recreational, educational and sporting activities,” he said. “This project epitomises the role of LEADER in improving the daily lives of people in rural areas. Working closely with local development companies and the LCDCs, Ringaskiddy demonstrates an excellent collaborative approach to the development of a LEADER project, with a strong community vision. It’s heartening to see the results of these collaborative efforts coming to fruition.” SECAD Partnership CLG is the Implementing Partner for the LEADER Programme in this area and working in partnership with Cork County Council’s South Cork LCDC (Local Community Development Committee) assisted the community in delivering the project on the ground which had an overall total cost of almost €438k.

Fianna Fáil Cllr. Seamus McGrath praised efforts to make the upgrade a reality.

“Funding community amenities play a very important role in community development at a local level and the volunteering efforts of the local group in collaboration with both public and private partners are to be commended”.