Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Cork well represented in UCC Sport Scholarship programme

UCC announced its sports scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year yesterday, and the Rebel County is well represented - with 57 scholarships going to Cork-based students.
Cork well represented in UCC Sport Scholarship programme

Paddy Jones (rugby), Rob Heffernan, Aoibhinn Donnelly, Margaret Barrett, Shane Roche (Olympic weightlifting), and UCC president Professor John O’Halloran at a recent scholarship presentation. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Eoin Kelleher

More than 80 promising sports stars from 12 counties are receiving UCC scholarships this year, with the majority coming from Co Cork.

UCC announced its sports scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year yesterday, and the Rebel County is well represented with 57 scholarships going to Cork-based students.

A total of 82 students across 17 sports, from Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Sligo, Tipperary, and Waterford, were named at the launch in the UCC Sports Grounds in the Mardyke Pavilion.

The UCC Sport Scholarship programme aims to support athletes achieve their full potential and is divided into two main strands, the UCC Team Sport Scholarships and UCC Individual Sport Scholarship.

Through the programme, students, including 16 First Year recipients, will be supported to develop as athletes while meeting their academic goals through the UCC Sport Performance Programme. The purpose of the programme is to support UCC teams and athletes perform to their full potential.

It is tailored for scholarship students and the university’s elite teams and athletes performing in the pinnacle of third-level sport in Cork, Munster, Ireland, and internationally.

The university works with its clubs, coaches, and specialist staff in the areas of sports science, conditioning, nutrition, sports medicine, sports physiology, and sports analysis. UCC also works in partnership with national governing bodies, provincial sports organisations, and with Sport Ireland in the delivery of their high-performance strategy.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said: “UCC values and recognises our outstanding student athletes and the major contribution they make to themselves, sports, their communities, families and schools. We thank our extraordinary coaches, volunteers, clubs executive and staff who are supporting them.

“We also would like to express our sincere gratitude to our sponsors who support our scholarship programme, Bank of Ireland, Gym+Coffee, MJ Dowling, Moss Keane and family, Jason Foley and family, and the UCC GAA Alumni." 

Read More

Cork Environmental Forum announce award winners ahead of ceremony

More in this section

White bathroom door slightly open or left ajar Cork man (76) accused of boobytrapping doors to electrical mains 
Man extradited from Yorkshire to face charges of assault at Cork nightclub  Man extradited from Yorkshire to face charges of assault at Cork nightclub 
'What I was worried about was that he was okay': Cork hero comes forward following appeal by grateful mother 'What I was worried about was that he was okay': Cork hero comes forward following appeal by grateful mother
cork sportucc
Jail for gambling addict who fraudulently claimed more than €37k social welfare in Cork 

Jail for gambling addict who fraudulently claimed more than €37k social welfare in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more