Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 17:19

Cork man (76) accused of boobytrapping doors to electrical mains 

The man is charged with endangerment. 
Cork man (76) accused of boobytrapping doors to electrical mains 

"They discovered that the mains electricity had been hooked up to three internal door handles." File image. 

Liam Heylin

A 76-year-old man accused of endangering life by allegedly boobytrapping three doors at his home to the electrical mains where someone could have been electrocuted on touching a handle will be served with a book of evidence on January 16.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case against Noel Sheehan back until that date, on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, informed Judge Kelleher that another judge previously refused jurisdiction even though the Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could proceed summarily at the district court.

76-year-old Michael Noel Sheehan of Chimney Field, Glenville, County Cork, is charged with endangerment.

When the charge was first brought against the accused, he replied, “I will speak in court.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background allegations previously, “Garda Bryan Murphy and Garda Brian McCabe responded to a call in relation to a welfare check and attended the defendant’s address.

“Gardaí inspected the house and found the living conditions were of poor quality. (They were informed that the defendant) had boobytrapped doors of the house by hooking up the mains power to the door handles.

“Later a search was carried out by both gardaí and the ESB. The house was made safe by members of the ESB.

"They discovered that the mains electricity had been hooked up to three internal door handles.

“There was 230 volts of electricity running through the door handles. This was enough electricity to cause death or serious injury. All power was disconnected from the address,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, suggested, “It might not be as serious as at first appearance.”

More in this section

Popular English Market stall sells bread at 90s prices to celebrate business milestone Popular English Market stall sells bread at 90s prices to celebrate business milestone
Turners Cross Stadium to host Virgin Media’s ‘A Game’ for Ireland Turners Cross Stadium to host Virgin Media’s ‘A Game’ for Ireland
Fire service tackles multiple incidents in Cork city on Monday night Fire service tackles multiple incidents in Cork city on Monday night
cork court
'Make or break time' for many Cork city businesses this Christmas

'Make or break time' for many Cork city businesses this Christmas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more