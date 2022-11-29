Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 15:02

Turners Cross Stadium to host Virgin Media’s ‘A Game’ for Ireland

David Meyler and Stephanie Roche take on WYLDE esports athletes Tyrone Ryan and Ciaran Walsh in a LIVE FIFA battle in Cork City FC’s Turner’s Cross Stadium tonight
Turners Cross Stadium to host Virgin Media’s ‘A Game’ for Ireland

Photographed are Ireland’s top ranked FIFA players, WYLDE's Ciaran Walsh and Tyrone Ryan and Irish football legends David Meyler and Stephanie Roche who take to Turner’s Cross Stadium later today to compete in a live FIFA battle that will be streamed on Twitch at 5pm.

Eoin Kelleher

Virgin Media are hosting ‘A-Game’ for Ireland in Cork City FC’s Turner’s Cross Stadium this evening, which will see Irish football legends David Meyler and Stephanie Roche battle it out with Ireland’s top FIFA players and WYLDE esport athletes, Ciaran Walsh and Tyrone Ryan.

The game, which is a League of Ireland first, will be streamed live from 5pm on Virgin Media’s Twitch channel, with commentary and analysis from Virgin Media Sport pundit, Damien Delaney and esports caster and football commentator, Darren Gibson.

Virgin Media is the official sponsor of Usain Bolt’s esports organisation and Ireland’s premier esports team WYLDE.

This event is part of their ongoing ‘Gamers are Athletes’ campaign, showcasing e-sports players as elite athletes in need of the speed and reliability Virgin Media broadband provides to bring their A-game.

Read More

Party time at Turner's Cross as Cork City lift the league and club legend Mark McNulty signs off

The popularity of esports has rapidly expanded and the pandemic has acted as a catalyst for that growth with 52 per cent of adults in Ireland who game saying they play online, according to research commissioned by Virgin Media and carried out by Coyne Research. 

Photographed are Ireland’s top ranked FIFA players, WYLDE's Ciaran Walsh and Tyrone Ryan and Irish football legends David Meyler and Stephanie Roche who take to Turner’s Cross Stadium later today to compete in a live FIFA battle that will be streamed on Twitch at 5pm.
Photographed are Ireland’s top ranked FIFA players, WYLDE's Ciaran Walsh and Tyrone Ryan and Irish football legends David Meyler and Stephanie Roche who take to Turner’s Cross Stadium later today to compete in a live FIFA battle that will be streamed on Twitch at 5pm.

Research also shows that 72 per cent of people would choose to play a football game online over participating in a physical game.

Ahead of the game, Virgin Media Ireland Marketing Manager, Clare Quinlan said, “our research shows us that 1 in 5 young people in Ireland are watching FIFA tournaments. In future, online tournaments could be as popular as the World Cup, so we want to make sure that just like other athletes, e-sports players have access to the best equipment so they can play and compete at the highest level. Virgin Media’s 1Gb speeds and 99.9 per cent reliable broadband helps the WYLDE team and gamers across the country to bring their A-game.” 

Stephanie Roche said, “Ireland may not have made it to Qatar, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have Irish international players we should be celebrating. Ciaran and Tyrone are athletes, just the same as me and David, and now thanks to Virgin Media people across Ireland will see that and get behind them.” 

Back in his home turf of Turner’s Cross, and former professional midfielder, David Meyler said, “having started my career playing for Cork City, it is great to be back now to take on the WYLDE e-sports team, another great Cork based team giving players the support and resources they need to develop and to compete internationally. I am an avid online gamer myself, so I understand the level of skill and dedication gaming at his level takes and am looking forward to taking them on.” 

Speaking on behalf of WYLDE, Chief Executive Steve Daly added, "we all know how good David and Stephanie are on the pitch, but this is a great opportunity to showcase just how talented Ciaran and Tyrone are too. We’re really excited to see what happens when you bring together four Irish internationals for a head-to-head.”

More in this section

Fire service tackles multiple incidents in Cork city on Monday night Fire service tackles multiple incidents in Cork city on Monday night
106 left on trolleys in Cork hospitals despite INMO pleas 106 left on trolleys in Cork hospitals despite INMO pleas
DENIS SCANNELL Palestinian solidarity rally in Cork city today
cork sportgaming
Popular English Market stall sells bread at 90s prices to celebrate business milestone

Popular English Market stall sells bread at 90s prices to celebrate business milestone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more