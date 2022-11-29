Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 12:16

Fire service tackles multiple incidents in Cork city on Monday night

Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a number of incidents in Cork city on Monday evening.
Cork City Fire Brigade truck at Anglesea Street Fire Station. Credit: Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a number of incidents on Monday evening in the vicinity of the city.

Third Officer with Cork City Fire Brigade Gerard Ryan told The Echo that there were a number of incidents running concurrently on Monday evening.

Three units from the city and one unit from Cobh attended the scene of a fire in Little Island where three caravans were in flames at a site in the area.

“There were three different caravans spread out down there on an old site on fire. There was nobody found near them or in them so that’s a good thing for us,” he said.

At the same time, three units dealt with a road traffic collision at Beaumont Drive where a gentleman has a medical emergency and crashed his car.

Another unit attended a car fire in Douglas along with a unit from Carrigaline, with Mr Ryan describing it as “a busy evening all around”.

Meanwhile, gardaí attended a collision involving a car and pedestrian shortly after 5.30pm at Donnybrook, Douglas.

The pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH). His injuries have been confirmed to be not life-threatening.

Flood defences offer Douglas 'confidence' but minister warns Cork city is vulnerable 

