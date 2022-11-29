106 left on trolleys in Cork hospitals despite INMO pleas

A TOTAL of 106 patients across Cork hospitals have been left on trolleys this morning despite numerous pleas from the INMO in recent months.

The organisation previously said they were extremely alarmed at the consistent rate of high numbers on hospital trolleys in Cork which they fear are spiralling out of control as Christmas approaches.

Some 76 Cork University Hospital patients were awaiting medical treatment on trolleys this morning.

Meanwhile, the Mercy University Hospital currently has 30 patients on trolleys. There are currently 548 people on trolleys in emergency departments across the country. An additional 112 on trolleys are situated in wards elsewhere. A total of 660 patients have been affected by the crisis nationally.

28 of those were children under the age of 16.

Colm Porter, assistant director of industrial relations at the INMO, previously said he feared the figures were becoming normalised.

“This is not normal and it shouldn’t be normalised under any circumstances,” he told the Echo. “That is our view. We can’t get away from the fact that staff are burned out. They have gone from the pressurised environment of the pandemic into this current situation. The pressures on hospital staff have been unrelenting. You have cases of hospitals being overcrowded and staff working in cramped conditions. The high levels of respiratory diseases to come in Wintertime is going to bring massive risk for them too. Our main priority is to deliver safe patient care and the conditions they work in are making it difficult for people at the moment.”

He had described the pressures for hospital staff faced with intolerable conditions.

“20 hours in ED is bound to have an impact on people. Staff are doing the best they can but when you are running out of space- and with the demand how it is-it can be tough for them to deliver safe patient care.”