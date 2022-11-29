Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 12:20

106 left on trolleys in Cork hospitals despite INMO pleas

106 left on trolleys in Cork hospitals despite INMO pleas

A TOTAL of 106 patients across Cork hospitals have been left on trolleys this morning despite numerous pleas from the INMO in recent months.

Sarah Horgan

A TOTAL of 106 patients across Cork hospitals have been left on trolleys this morning despite numerous pleas from the INMO in recent months.

The organisation previously said they were extremely alarmed at the consistent rate of high numbers on hospital trolleys in Cork which they fear are spiralling out of control as Christmas approaches.

Some 76 Cork University Hospital patients were awaiting medical treatment on trolleys this morning.

Meanwhile, the Mercy University Hospital currently has 30 patients on trolleys. There are currently 548 people on trolleys in emergency departments across the country. An additional 112 on trolleys are situated in wards elsewhere. A total of 660 patients have been affected by the crisis nationally.

28 of those were children under the age of 16.

Colm Porter, assistant director of industrial relations at the INMO, previously said he feared the figures were becoming normalised.

“This is not normal and it shouldn’t be normalised under any circumstances,” he told the Echo. “That is our view. We can’t get away from the fact that staff are burned out. They have gone from the pressurised environment of the pandemic into this current situation. The pressures on hospital staff have been unrelenting. You have cases of hospitals being overcrowded and staff working in cramped conditions. The high levels of respiratory diseases to come in Wintertime is going to bring massive risk for them too. Our main priority is to deliver safe patient care and the conditions they work in are making it difficult for people at the moment.”

 He had described the pressures for hospital staff faced with intolerable conditions.

“20 hours in ED is bound to have an impact on people. Staff are doing the best they can but when you are running out of space- and with the demand how it is-it can be tough for them to deliver safe patient care.”

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Palestinian solidarity rally in Cork city today
Closeup of woman warming her hands on the heater at home during cold winter days. Heating season. Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with ‘cold and frosty nights’ likely this week
Historic Kanturk mansion up for sale with guide price of €690,000 Historic Kanturk mansion up for sale with guide price of €690,000
<p>Cork City Fire Brigade truck at Anglesea Street Fire Station. Credit: Larry Cummins.</p>

Fire service tackles multiple incidents in Cork city on Monday night

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more