Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 11:21

Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with ‘cold and frosty nights’ likely this week

Hot water bottles at the ready!
Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with ‘cold and frosty nights’ likely this week

2JR3W8P Closeup of woman warming her hands on the heater at home during cold winter days. Heating season.

Amy Nolan

Temperatures are set to fall this week, with Met Éireann advising that "cold and frosty nights" are likely across the country. 

Today will be a generally dry day with some light southeast or variable breezes. 

According to the latest forecast for Munster, highest temperatures will be between six to ten degrees. 

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in tonight, with a chance of some mist and fog patches developing in places too.

Temperatures will dip to lows of around three to seven degrees.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will persist tomorrow morning, along with some mist and fog patches. 

However, the national forecaster states that rain will dry up from the south later with some sunny spells developing. 

Highest temperatures will be around eight to 11 degrees, in mostly moderate southeast winds.

The national outlook for the remainder of the week says the weather will turn colder with some possible frost and fog at times too.

Thursday and Friday will be dry days in most areas, with highest temperatures of around eight to ten degrees.

Currently, Met Éireann states that while there is "some uncertainty around this weekend's weather" temperatures are likely to fall to a maximum of four to seven degrees, with "cold and frosty nights" likely. 

Read More

Flood defences offer Douglas ‘confidence’ but minister warns Cork city is vulnerable 

More in this section

Historic Kanturk mansion up for sale with guide price of €690,000 Historic Kanturk mansion up for sale with guide price of €690,000
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man who burgled Lee Road home found nearby sitting on a digger 
Elderly Cork woman living in fear after burglary  Elderly Cork woman living in fear after burglary 
cork weather
<p>Organised by Sinn Fein, in collaboration with the Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the rally will take place on Parnell Bridge at 1pm. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Palestinian solidarity rally in Cork city today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more