Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with ‘cold and frosty nights’ likely this week

Temperatures are set to fall this week, with Met Éireann advising that "cold and frosty nights" are likely across the country.

Today will be a generally dry day with some light southeast or variable breezes.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, highest temperatures will be between six to ten degrees.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in tonight, with a chance of some mist and fog patches developing in places too.

Temperatures will dip to lows of around three to seven degrees.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will persist tomorrow morning, along with some mist and fog patches.

However, the national forecaster states that rain will dry up from the south later with some sunny spells developing.

Highest temperatures will be around eight to 11 degrees, in mostly moderate southeast winds.

The national outlook for the remainder of the week says the weather will turn colder with some possible frost and fog at times too.

Thursday and Friday will be dry days in most areas, with highest temperatures of around eight to ten degrees.

Currently, Met Éireann states that while there is "some uncertainty around this weekend's weather" temperatures are likely to fall to a maximum of four to seven degrees, with "cold and frosty nights" likely.