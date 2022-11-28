Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 21:24

Man who burgled Lee Road home found nearby sitting on a digger 

He has 215 previous convictions, including 15 for burglary and 35 for theft. 
Judge Dara Hayes remanded the accused in custody. 

Liam Heylin

A 26-year-old man who burgled an apartment at River Towers on the Lee Road in Cork was “in and out in 60 seconds” and later found in the area intoxicated and sitting on a parked digger.

When the owner of the apartment heard the noise he came out and saw the intruder who asked him, “Did you order pizza?” 

The intruder then left.

Trevor Hegarty of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to carrying out the burglary in June this year. He also admitted having cannabis in his possession for his own use at the time of his arrest.

Detective Garda Alan Johnson agreed with suggestion made by defence barrister, Niamh Stewart, that the accused had a chaotic lifestyle.

He has 215 previous convictions, including 15 for burglary and 35 for theft. He also has one for robbery and another for attempted robbery.

Ms Stewart said the accused confronted nobody in the apartment was gone in 60 seconds.

“His main problem is drugs,” Ms Stewart said. 

The detective replied, “Absolutely.” 

Judge Dara Hayes remanded the accused in custody until January 30. On that occasion it is anticipated that a date will be set for Hegarty’s sentencing.

cork court
