'He struck her all over her body': Cork man beat partner and knocked out three of her teeth 

A Cork man beat his then partner for more than 15 minutes knocking out three of her teeth and he didn’t stop until she managed to lock herself into the bathroom where she sent a photograph of her badly beaten face to her adult daughter and a text to get help.

Sergeant Jamie Sweeney said gardaí arrived at the house in Maryborough Woods in Cork and arrested Kenneth O’Connor who has now been jailed for a period of one year and four months for the attack which happened just before Christmas last year.

Sergeant Sweeney testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the 47-year-old victim was struck all over her body in the attack.

“The injured party and his partner were socialising that evening in Douglas and they had a few drinks. They came home. The accused went upstairs and the injured party stayed downstairs for a while. She was sitting on the sofa. The accused came downstairs and became violent and aggressive.

“He struck her all over her body and her head. She was hit with fists in the torso, arms and legs. She lost teeth as a result of this assault.

“She locked herself in the bathroom upstairs and took a photograph of her face which was badly injured and sent this photograph to her adult daughter telling her that she had been attacked by Mr O’Connor,” Sgt. Sweeney said.

The gardaí arrived at the house in Maryborough Woods, Cork, and arrested 45-year old O’Connor. They could see that the injured party had some missing teeth. Three were knocked out and a fourth was loosened.

Kenneth O’Connor, who is originally from Mahon, Cork, and was recently living in County Kildare, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the woman who was his partner at the time.

The victim impact statement before the court indicated that the assault had an awful effect on her life. She had problems with her teeth and also had nasal problems. She is now left feeling very self-conscious and finds it difficult to smile.

She also said in her victim impact statement that at least she has her life back and does not miss Kenneth O’Connor.

The accused had 35 previous convictions, including 24 for theft, but none for violence.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the two parties had been in a normal relationship up to that point. “He expressed remorse and left the home. He is now living in Kildare.”

Judge Dara Hayes, said, “This is a very serious offence. It may have been entirely out of character.

"But people are entitled to feel safe in their own homes without being assaulted, never mind being assaulted in such a serious and injurious way as she was. It was in the context of a domestic situation and constitutes domestic violence.

“He has gathered €3,000 as an indication of his remorse. It is a serious offence, particularly through the nature and extent of the assault.”

The judge imposed a total sentence of two years and four months with one year of that sentence suspended.