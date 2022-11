A mother who cares for her twin boys who suffer from a rare medical condition has been named the 2022 Netwatch Cork Family Carer of the Year by Family Carers Ireland.

Siobhán Lehane-Boyce from Cooles, Dromcollogher, near the Cork-Limerick border, cares for her twin boys Dáithí and Micheál, aged three, who have GRIN2D syndrome, an extremely rare life-limiting condition. They have multiple complex needs and require round-the-clock care.

Siobhán was nominated by Sinead Curtin, an aunt of her husband Mike, who described Siobhán as the twins’ voice, their fighter and the best mother they could have ever wished for.

She added that both parents show the utmost patience, love and tenderness when caring for their little boys.

The family was invited to the Lord Mayor’s chambers in Cork City Hall to mark the honour.

Now in their fifteenth year, the Carer Awards recognise and shine a light on the contribution of the more than half a million people in Ireland who provide care at home to loved ones.

Family Carers Ireland estimate the 19m hours of unpaid care provided each week by family carers would cost the State €20bn a year to replace.

“Caring for a loved one at home can be rewarding but it can also be challenging, particularly in the absence of vital supports and services including respite,” Family Carers Ireland Community Support Manager for Cork Peter Cox said. “This can take a toll on a person’s physical, mental, financial, and social wellbeing.

Pictured left to right are Siobhán Lehane-Boyce, Netwatch Cork Family Carer of the Year; Councillor Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor of Cork and Peter Cox, Community Support Manager for Cork, Family Carers Ireland.

“These are mums, dads, sons, daughters, siblings, relatives, friends, and colleagues who sometimes don’t even see themselves as family carers. They are doing extraordinary work that is too often unseen and undervalued.

“These awards are an important event in our calendar every year as we seek to provide some small recognition to all of those who care at home for loved ones with additional needs and to ensure their stories are heard.

“We want family carers to know that they are not alone and that we are here to help them no matter where they find themselves on their caring journey.

“We must ensure that family carers are not only recognised for their immense contribution, but supported to care safely at home.”