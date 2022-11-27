Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 10:10

Crash in Cork city: Three brought to hospital, one with serious injuries

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The scene was examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Three people were brought to hospital following a serious traffic collision involving two cars at Fairhill at approximately 11pm on Saturday night. 

"The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries," Gardaí said on Sunday. 

"The occupants of the second car, a female in her 30s and a man in his 60s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the vicinity of Knockfree Avenue and Knockpogue Avenue in Fairhill, between 10:45pm and 11:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station." 

cork roadscork garda
