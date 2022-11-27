WATCH: Hollyhill students release music video

STUDENTS attending supportive training courses at National Learning Network (NLN) Hollyhill in Cork have released a music video.

The music video of the song ‘Find Your People’, which was penned and performed by students, was filmed at various locations across Cork city.

Students from the Directions and the Skills for Life courses collaborated over the past number of months to harness their individual talents, working collectively to write lyrics, rap, sing, create an uplifting melody and film the music video. The Kabin Studio in Cork provided support to students by hosting music production workshops and recording the track.

The lyrics of the song express a desire to bridge the divide between exclusion and inclusion; about forming bonds with people you can relate to, channeling positive mental health, and finding your place as an individual among a group.

The song begins with lyrics about feeling like you don’t want to get out of bed but builds and becomes more positive, with students hoping that someone who is going through the same situation will relate to the song.

Instructor of the Directions course, Adrian Brady, said: “The phrase ‘life’s not easy’ is repeated throughout the song but ultimately the message of the song is to ‘find your people’, and we knew that had to be the title.

“The workshops drew out what students really felt was important, which was the friendship aspect. I’m very proud of these guys, they’re incredibly creative and they all have talents in different ways and in ways we didn’t realise.

“When we were in the recording studio and asking for volunteer singers, my jaw was on the floor when some of the shy students put their hands up to sing."

Instructor of the Skills for Life course, Stacey Bermingham, explained how life skills are a particularly important aspect of the course.

“Basically, whatever the students feel they want to spend some time learning – learning about moving out of home, reading payslips, cookery, budgeting - anything they identify as a need, we will cover it. The learning is very much directed by the students.”