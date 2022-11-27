Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 09:00

WATCH: Hollyhill students release music video

The music video of the song ‘Find Your People’, which was penned and performed by students, was filmed at various locations across Cork city.
WATCH: Hollyhill students release music video

“The workshops drew out what students really felt was important, which was the friendship aspect."

Breda Graham

STUDENTS attending supportive training courses at National Learning Network (NLN) Hollyhill in Cork have released a music video.

The music video of the song ‘Find Your People’, which was penned and performed by students, was filmed at various locations across Cork city.

Students from the Directions and the Skills for Life courses collaborated over the past number of months to harness their individual talents, working collectively to write lyrics, rap, sing, create an uplifting melody and film the music video. The Kabin Studio in Cork provided support to students by hosting music production workshops and recording the track.

The lyrics of the song express a desire to bridge the divide between exclusion and inclusion; about forming bonds with people you can relate to, channeling positive mental health, and finding your place as an individual among a group.

The song begins with lyrics about feeling like you don’t want to get out of bed but builds and becomes more positive, with students hoping that someone who is going through the same situation will relate to the song. 

Instructor of the Directions course, Adrian Brady, said: “The phrase ‘life’s not easy’ is repeated throughout the song but ultimately the message of the song is to ‘find your people’, and we knew that had to be the title.

“The workshops drew out what students really felt was important, which was the friendship aspect. I’m very proud of these guys, they’re incredibly creative and they all have talents in different ways and in ways we didn’t realise.

 “When we were in the recording studio and asking for volunteer singers, my jaw was on the floor when some of the shy students put their hands up to sing." 

Instructor of the Skills for Life course, Stacey Bermingham, explained how life skills are a particularly important aspect of the course.

“Basically, whatever the students feel they want to spend some time learning – learning about moving out of home, reading payslips, cookery, budgeting - anything they identify as a need, we will cover it. The learning is very much directed by the students.”

Read More

WATCH: Taoiseach tours facilities and meets Ukrainian students during Cork city school visit

More in this section

WATCH: 'Thank you so much!' Caoimhin Kelleher a hero on the Toy Show  WATCH: 'Thank you so much!' Caoimhin Kelleher a hero on the Toy Show 
Woman released without charge as part of investigation into body found in Buttevant Woman released without charge as part of investigation into body found in Buttevant
George Nkencho death Butcher's Block job losses raised in the Dáil
musiccork educationcork arts
<p>Stock image. </p>

Clarification: Tory Top Road cycle lane design 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more