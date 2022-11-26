Micheál Martin: Cork Life Centre an oasis for young people

The confidence boost comes after years of uncertainty about the sustainability of the northside alternative education facility, and two years of often-stormy negotiations with the Department of Education.
Only last month the centre’s director, Don O’Leary, had warned that the Life Centre was in a “most precarious” position, having lost eight experienced teachers over the summer.
Now, after a visit to the centre by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday afternoon, Mr O’Leary said he believes the Life Centre is very close to securing its sustainability.
“We are so close, and I am very confident with the way negotiations are going, and with the good faith shown by the Taoiseach, that we will work it out, and the Life Centre is going to be sustainable,” Mr O’Leary told.
The Life Centre, which is based in Sunday’s Well, is an alternative education facility which every year offers one-to-one tuition up to Leaving Certificate to 55 young people for whom, for one reason or another, mainstream education has not worked.