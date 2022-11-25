Woman released without charge as part of investigation into body found in Buttevant

A woman in her 40s, arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork in March, has been released without charge.

The Garda Press Office has said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai in Mallow had arrested the woman on Thursday morning.

The body of a 61-year-old man was found by paramedics at a house at O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant shortly after 9.30pm on the night of Thursday, 24 March.

The woman had been detained at Mallow Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.