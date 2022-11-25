Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 21:18

Woman released without charge as part of investigation into body found in Buttevant

The Garda Press Office has said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Woman released without charge as part of investigation into body found in Buttevant

Gardai in Mallow had arrested the woman on Thursday morning. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A woman in her 40s, arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork in March, has been released without charge.

The Garda Press Office has said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai in Mallow had arrested the woman on Thursday morning.

The body of a 61-year-old man was found by paramedics at a house at O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant shortly after 9.30pm on the night of Thursday, 24 March.

The woman had been detained at Mallow Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

More in this section

Mallow lights up for Christmas Mallow lights up for Christmas
Antiquarian Book market at Nano Nagle Place Antiquarian Book market at Nano Nagle Place
Musk Twitter Explainer Cork woman in senior role at Twitter takes legal action against social networking company
corkcork garda
<p>He compared the treatment to the approach of Twitter CEO, Elon Musk who informed employees of job losses via an email.</p>

Cork job losses raised in the Dáil

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more