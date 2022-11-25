Mallow lights up for Christmas

Christmas has come to town as Mallow’s town centre will be lit up from tomorrow night as part of the annual Christmas lights ceremony.

The Light Up Mallow event, taking place on Saturday, November 26, marks the beginning of the busy Christmas season for the Cork town.

Reflecting the current cost of living crisis, this year’s Christmas lights have been specially selected to save money.

Estelle Varney of Mallow Chamber told: “This year the lights have been further upgraded. We are using LED lights, which are 75% more efficient, and the lights will be on for reduced hours, between 5pm and 12pm, being mindful of energy costs.” Last year Cork County Council spent an additional €10,000 on the illuminations, helping transform Mallow into a veritable Christmas wonderland.

Despite, the Christmas decorations being partially funded by the Cork County Council, The Mallow Chamber have revealed that the local businesses fund the majority of the illuminations.

However, due to the closure of many of the town’s businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chamber have turned to households this year.

“We are asking households to assist with costs of running the Christmas lights this year. We are asking each household to donate just €2 euro. That small donation from each household could easily cover the costs,” said Varney.

Christmas will officially arrive in Mallow at 6pm on Saturday, November 26 and Mallow Chamber encourages members of the public to come and join in on the festivities.

The fun will kick off from 3pm, with elves, Santa Clause and Mother Clause, and stilt walkers stopping by for a visit, and finish with the turning on of the lights at 6:30pm.

There will also be live music beginning at 3:30pm by Aisling Corrigan and Johnny Bongos in Saint Mary’s Church and at the Mallow Town Hall.

To donate, visit www.iDonate.ie/cause/lightupmallow.