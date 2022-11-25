Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 18:58

Antiquarian Book market at Nano Nagle Place

Joe Doyle of Geata Buidhe Books, Kilkenny, said there are twelve dealers already organised for the day, with huge interest so far.
Cork’s book lovers should mark an upcoming event in their diary. Nano Nagle Place is to host an Antiquarian Book Market on Saturday, December 3, , from 11am to 4pm at its Conference Space, with a selection of books to suit every taste.

“We were there on two occasions last year and it was quite successful,” said Mr Doyle. “We’re looking forward to it.” 

Most of the dealers specialise in Irish history, or language, with a large smattering concerning local Cork interests.

Meanwhile, Nano Nagle Place will also be participating in Cork Simon Community’s Christmas Jumper Day on December 3, and they are encouraging all visitors to wear a Christmas jumper and donate what they can on the day.

This is a free, drop-in event. No registration is required.

