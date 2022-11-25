Group to protest in Cork city over visit of Dutch navy vessels

A protest is to be staged in Cork city tomorrow against the presence of four Dutch NATO navy vessels which were due to visit Cork today and Saturday, by a group called the Irish Neutrality Campaign (INC).

The protests will involve banners, speeches, and placards, said INC spokesperson, Diarmuid Ó Cadhla.

One was planned for this afternoon on Deepwater Quay, Cobh, and another at 11am on Saturday, at Horgan’s Quay in Cork city.

Mr Ó Cadhla said the visits represented a breach of Irish neutrality.

“Holland has a history of aggressive wars with NATO,” he said.

“This we regard as a gross violation of the neutrality of Ireland. Neutrality is, by a large majority, the preferred policy of the Irish people.”

Mr O’Cadhla also said the suggested removal of Ireland’s ‘triple lock’ mechanism, combined with Irelands’ participation in Nato’s Partnership for Peace program, “tells us that the government has no regard for the express wishes of the vast majority of Irish citizens, which is in favour of peace and neutrality.”

The Echo contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs for comment. A spokesperson said that “visits from foreign naval vessels are a long-standing and common practice in Ireland and worldwide. It is therefore normal and welcome for foreign naval vessels to visit Irish ports.

“Foreign naval vessels are only granted permission to visit Irish ports on condition that they meet the necessary policy stipulations. In particular, these require that naval vessels visiting Irish ports do not carry nuclear weapons and do not engage in military exercises. These are the standard stipulations for any naval vessel to visit an Irish port.

“Ireland’s longstanding policy of neutrality is characterised by non-membership of military alliances and means that we do not participate in common or mutual defence arrangements.

"In this context, port visits like this one are simply a reflection of our engagement and friendly relations with our neighbours. The Irish Naval Service regularly visits foreign ports in the same manner,” added the spokesperson.