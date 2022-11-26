Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 08:00

Cork engineer wins prestigious award

The UCC graduate was awarded the prestigious accolade by Engineers Ireland in recognition of the impact and contribution of her work on communities throughout Ireland
Cork native Mary Hurley has been awarded the prestigious title of Engineer of the Year by Engineers Ireland, the professional membership body for engineers.

CORK native Mary Hurley has been awarded the prestigious title of Engineer of the Year by Engineers Ireland, the professional membership body for engineers.

The UCC graduate was awarded the prestigious accolade by Engineers Ireland in recognition of the impact and contribution of her work on communities throughout Ireland.

As a Major Linear Infrastructure Project Manager with engineering consultancy firm Arup, Mary views her role as an opportunity to deliver transport solutions that benefit future generations.

Throughout her 20-year career, she has challenged preconceived ideas by developing innovative approaches to transport projects by providing human-centred, sustainable transport solutions.

Ms Hurley said she is ‘honoured’ to receive the accolade. "I see my role as one that can drive positive change, particularly in relation to the climate crisis. As engineers, we have an opportunity to rethink how we progress projects, putting sustainability at the fore,” she said.

“I am dedicated to developing transport solutions which free up public spaces and give towns and communities back to their people,” said the Cork engineer. 

“I am passionate about placemaking. I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved over my career with my colleagues in Arup. I look forward to continuing to put people and sustainable development at the heart of our projects,” Ms Hurley said.

John Power, President of Engineers Ireland congratulated Mary on her award win. “I wish to congratulate Mary on her contribution to the engineering profession and her work to support communities across Ireland.

“Through her work, Mary has demonstrated excellence, leadership and influence and has delivered innovative and community focused transport solutions to improve connectivity and support regional growth,” he added.

