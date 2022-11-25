Investigations ongoing following incident in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an incident in the city centre during which a young male received minor injuries.

Gardaí were alerted following reports of an incident on Cornmarket Street shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

A male youth aged 18 years was taken from the scene and brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for assessment.

It is understood he sustained a minor laceration during an altercation with another youth.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing.