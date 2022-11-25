Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 11:36

Investigations ongoing following incident in Cork city

Gardaí were alerted following reports of an incident on Cornmarket Street shortly after 7pm on Thursday.
Gardaí in Cork are investigating an incident in the city centre during which a young male received minor injuries.

Breda Graham

A male youth aged 18 years was taken from the scene and brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for assessment.

It is understood he sustained a minor laceration during an altercation with another youth.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Taoiseach signs off on Celtic Interconnector project in Paris; cable will link from France to Cork and power 450,000 homes

