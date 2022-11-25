Knife chase through Cork town leads to jail term

A one-year jail term was imposed on a Cork man who chased a young man through Dunmanway and repeatedly swiped a knife in his direction.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a sentence of two years on Mark Foley with the last year suspended.

Mark Foley who is from Clonakilty, County Cork, and most recently living at Model Farm Road in Cork city, came from a very troubled background and had addiction difficulties since the age of 13, his barrister Ben Shorten said.

The background to the case was that the Polish man was watching a film at a friend’s house in Dunmanway when he was chased by Foley who was carrying a knife who swiped it near the victim’s throat narrowly missing it a number of times.

30-year-old Foley pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident including a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, County Cork, on November 3 2018 and a simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak. Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Det. Garda Kevin Kennedy testified that the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film. Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names. Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a ten-inch knife.

“He almost nicked his throat on numerous occasions. Mr Wozniak managed to avoid the knife and run home… Thankfully the knife did not contact Mr Wozniak. Otherwise we would be here for a different kind of case,” Garda Kennedy said.