New "College of the Future" and Youthreach Centre for Cork College of FET

Three major projects for further education and training in Cork were announced on Thursday, representing a total investment of around €100m in the region.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, visited Cork on Thursday to announce a new “College of the Future” to be built on the Cork College of FET campus in Bishopstown, major upgrading and extension of MTU’s Bishopstown Campus, and a new purpose-built Youthreach centre to be developed at Cork College of FET’s Mallow Campus.

Making the announcement, Minister Harris said that it was a “brilliant day for Cork”.

“I’m delighted to be in Cork today for what I think is genuinely a very significant day for Cork, and for the region in terms of investment in both further and higher education,” he said, adding that the county has already been “leading the way” in creating a third level system that “meets the needs of the region it serves”.

It is expected that the new FET College of the Future will be completed in four to five years, and will double the amount of apprenticeships available from Cork College of FET.

Meanwhile, the expansion of MTU’s campus will provide capacity for a further 1500 students, and the Mallow Youthreach Centre will allow for the delivery of fully integrated FET programmes between youth and adult services.

Minister Harris in Cork

Visiting Cork College of Further Education and Training (FET)’s Bishopstown Campus on Thursday, Minister Simon Harris announced that it had been chosen as the location for one of ten flagship ‘Colleges of the Future’ being developed across the country.

The new college will include a Digital Technology Teaching and Learning Centre, additional accommodation for apprenticeships, an integrated FET management and support hub, an Employer Hub as well as a “Future Skills Centre”.

Cork ETB provides education, training and youth services across Cork, including further education and training through the Cork College of FET.

The college provides full-time and part-time courses across seven Cork campuses, focusing on meeting specific learner needs, linked to skills acquisition for employment, or to the possibility of progression to further studies.

It is expected that the new FET College of the Future will double the apprenticeship capacity in Cork, which currently produces around 800 apprentice graduates per year through Cork College of FET.

Minister Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science speaking during his visit to Cork ETB to announce significant investment in Cork College of FET, under the Strategic Infrastructure Upgrade Fund (SIUF), at Cork College of FET Bishopstown Campus, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Minister Harris also said that the college will focus particularly on digital skills, on offering services across the county through remote and online learning, and on providing courses in biopharma to provide pathways to careers into the pharmaceutical sector in Cork.

“I understand at the moment there’s biopharma courses running in Carrigaline, but I understand that for every one student that [gets] a place, there are at least two or three others seeking a place. These are courses that are relatively short and that can lead to very well-paid jobs, here in Cork, where we know Pharma is a big part of the local and regional economy,” he said, adding that the new college will “help support the pharma industry, [and] help get people into good well-paid jobs”.

The Minister said that a realistic timeline for completion of Cork’s new “College of the Future” would be four or five years, although he added that “if Cork is very ambitious, Cork will do it quicker”.

Minister Harris also announced a second significant project for the college’s Mallow campus, where a new Youthreach facility is to be developed.

The Mallow Campus development will provide for a new purpose-built centre, that will incorporate accommodation for a new Youthreach Centre and Adult and Community Education Centre, allowing for a fully integrated FET programme to be delivered in one location.

The two announced education projects are part of the national strategy for Further Education and Training.

Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) has welcomed the announcement, and heralded the significant investment of over €55 million as “testament to the commitment to the reshaping and realigning of services to ensure that the needs of current and future learners, employers and communities are met”.

Denis Leamy, Chief Executive of Cork ETB, said that the Minister’s announcement is “warmly and enthusiastically welcomed by Cork ETB”.

“This is an important milestone in support of our ambitions to provide a service to the people and communities across the region that can deliver the education and training services that are required at a local level, that are easily accessible, and have the most modern and up to date facilities possible,” he said.

“It validates and supports our initiative to develop Cork College of FET as an exemplar of what the FET College of the Future can be,” he added.

Cork ETB has a number of other projects in the planning process under the Strategic Infrastructure Upgrade Fund (SIUF), including one for a new Youthreach Centre in Macroom and significant refurbishment projects at a number of Cork College of FET Campuses and Centres.

Minister Harris has indicated that the Macroom development will shortly be approved by his Department to progress to the acquisition of a suitable site, which has also been welcomed by Cork ETB.