16 people on benchwarrents arrested following Garda crackdown

A TOTAL of 16 people on bench warrants were identified and arrested on Thursday in a crackdown by Gardaí.

A total of two checkpoints were set up-with one targeting the northside of the city and the other situated in the southside.

Motorists were subject to checkpoints on the South Link Road from 10am with another checkpoint operating on the North Ring Road from 11.15am and midday by the same members of the force. The initiative was a collaborative effort that included detective branch members, members of the armed support unit, members of the road policing and customs.

The checkpoints were introduced as part of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor which started from early October and runs until the end of March 2023.

First introduced in 2015, Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

Research indicates that in Ireland and elsewhere there can be a surge of up to 20% in this form of crime during the winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level. Burglary is most likely to take place during the hours of 5pm to 9pm on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday during the winter months.

A number of search warrants were also executed with recoveries that included a bracelet worth €10k that had been stolen from a city centre jewellery store.

However, the main reason behind the crackdown was to prevent as many burglaries as possible in Cork this Christmas.

Cork’s Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Brian McSweeney said he wants to ensure the public are safe from criminals this Christmas.

“Initiatives like this are very important this time of year because we don’t want to see criminals operating in the dark of night which is their best cover. We certainly don’t want this happening when approaching what should be a very happy month coming into the festive season. There is no good time for a burglary, but this is the worst time. No family should have the terror and disappointment of a burglary destroy their Christmas.

Sgt McSweeney hopes that as many criminals as possible can be brought to justice.

“This is a crime that is taken very seriously by the courts, especially if the crime is committed while there is someone still in the house. If every one of these people is brought before the courts then at least we know they pose no threat to the people of Cork over this period.”