Santa Paws is coming to Cork for the festive season

SANTA Paws is coming to town for the festive season thanks to the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) which is hosting a charity fundraising event in December.

Santa Paws is scheduled to arrive at the CSPCA centre in Mahon on Saturday, December 3 at 12 noon and stay until 6pm on Sunday, December 4.

The CSPCA has extended an invitation to all dog owners and their furry friends to come and get a picture with Santa himself.

There will be festive treats for you and your pet on the day, while the event also provides an opportunity to shop for a new four-legged member of your family this Christmas.

Tickets for the event cost €5, with all proceeds going towards the Cork animal charity and the continued care of the animals in their possession.

The manager of the CSPCA Vincent Cashman said these charity events are ‘essential’ for the organisation.

“These events are essential for us to keep going, and no more so than ever right now because the kennels here are full,” he said.

“Very few people are adopting,” said Mr Cashman.

“Since Covid, the country is saturated with dogs. At the moment, anyone who wants one already has one."

"We get around seven or eight people a day looking to surrender dogs to us at the moment.”

“It’s especially dogs that we are seeing, but we have also had rabbits, birds, cats, and even a tortoise. There has been a good mix, but it’s especially dogs.

"If you ask a child now if they want a pup or an iPhone for Christmas, they’ll choose the iPhone,” he added.

The funds raised from the Santa Paws event will go towards the care of the animals residing at the centre in terms of their veterinary care and food bills.

The funds raised will also help towards the day-to-day running of the centre in terms of heat, light, and cleaning supplies.