Cork man used concrete block to smash window of business and steal €8k

A concrete block was used by a raider to smash his way into the Foto Finish premises at Penrose Wharf in Cork and steal €8,000 in cash after ransacking the premises.

Adam Boyle has confessed to the crime at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he has been sentenced by Judge Dara Hayes.

The judge imposed a sentence of four years consecutive to what Boyle was already serving and suspended the last two and a half years of that sentence.

Detective Garda Rob McCarthy told the court that 32-year-old Adam Boyle of St. John’s Well, Cork, used a concrete block for the break-in on April 5 at Foto Finish in Penrose Wharf, Ship Street, Cork.

He damaged the front door of the premises and carried out a burglary there on the same date.

The cash was found in a filing cabinet, the detective said.

The entire incident was captured on high quality CCTV footage inside the premises.

The burglar had no mask and did not conceal his identity during the crime.

He had 126 previous convictions including nine for burglary.

Less than €1,000 of the stolen cash was recovered from the defendant.