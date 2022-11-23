Cork set for wet and windy conditions this weekend

Wet and windy conditions are forecast this weekend as rain and gusty winds spread across Munster over the coming days.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain and strong southerly winds on Thursday morning with sunshine and showers to follow in the afternoon.

The forecaster advised that hail and isolated thunderstorms are also possible and winds will remain strong and gusty.

Friday will bring sunshine and showers with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees and moderate southerly breezes.

Strengthening southerly winds overnight will follow through into Saturday morning which is expected to be wet and windy with fresh to strong gusty southerly winds followed by sunshine and showers.

Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers, some of which are forecast to be heavy, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.