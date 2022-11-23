Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 20:37

Cork set for wet and windy conditions this weekend

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain and strong southerly winds.
Cork set for wet and windy conditions this weekend

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain and strong southerly winds.

Breda Graham

Wet and windy conditions are forecast this weekend as rain and gusty winds spread across Munster over the coming days.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain and strong southerly winds on Thursday morning with sunshine and showers to follow in the afternoon.

The forecaster advised that hail and isolated thunderstorms are also possible and winds will remain strong and gusty.

Friday will bring sunshine and showers with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees and moderate southerly breezes.

Strengthening southerly winds overnight will follow through into Saturday morning which is expected to be wet and windy with fresh to strong gusty southerly winds followed by sunshine and showers.

Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers, some of which are forecast to be heavy, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Read More

St Stephen's in Glanmire to be signed off as location for new elective hospital

More in this section

Blaze at Cork docklands site extinguished; Technical examination of scene to be carried out Investigation launched into cause of fire at Cork docklands site; owners to carry out security review
St Stephen's in Glanmire to be signed off as location for new elective hospital St Stephen's in Glanmire to be signed off as location for new elective hospital
Blaze at Cork docklands site extinguished; Technical examination of scene to be carried out Blaze at Cork docklands site extinguished; Technical examination of scene to be carried out
<p>Judge Hayes said that given the strides Thompson had made he would impose a fully suspended three-year sentence. picture: iStock</p>

Suspended sentence for former drug dealer in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more