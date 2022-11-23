Over €9,000 raised for Mercy Cancer Centre in charity airsoft game

MORE than 170 supporters came out in force last month for a charity airsoft game which has raised more than €9,000 for the Mercy Hospital.

Absolute Airsoft Cork at Beal Na Blath, played host to the annual ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity airsoft game on September 17.

Organised by father and son team behind Airsoft Cork, Martin and Mark Fehilly, the charity game of mock military combat raised a phenomenal €9,163 in aid of the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

It was the the sixth year of the charity airsoft game for ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’, the fundraising initiative set up in memory of Bandon man, Mark Prendergast, who lost his battle with testicular cancer in June 2012.

This year’s game, together with the annual charity walk, have raised a total of €63,154 for cancer supports funded by the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

The funds raised will go towards the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s new Cancer CARE Centre, which will provide a range of services such as counselling and patient support groups.

It will also be home to the hospital’s flagship psycho-oncology service to support the mental health and emotional needs of cancer patients and their families.

Martin Fehily from Absolute Airsoft Cork said they are delighted to once again support the ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ campaign.

“I have my own connection with The Mercy, having been successfully treated for testicular cancer 20 years ago, which is also why I’m so keen to support this amazing cause. The Cancer CARE Centre will be such a fantastic support for people diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, by offering them a dedicated place to go for information and help,” he said.

Damien Prendergast of ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ thanked the Fehillys, the team at Absolute Airsoft Cork, and all the players who joined in for their “fantastic” continued support.

“Every cent raised makes a difference towards the Mercy Foundation’s development of the dedicated Cancer CARE Centre which we are very proud to support,” he said.

Construction work began in August at the 3,000 sq ft building on Dyke Parade that will be home to the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre, and it is expected to be complete in the second half of 2023.