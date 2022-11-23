Everyman to host accessible performances of its panto

THE Everyman panto has become more accessible to those with additional needs, with an audio-described performance, ISL-interpreted performance and touch tour taking place this year.

An audio-described performance and touch tour of this year’s panto Cinderella will take place on Thursday, December 29 and an ISL-interpreted performance will take place on Saturday, January 7.

The tale of a girl with a dream, a spell that’s broken at midnight and a fairy godmother will be given the modern Panto twist, with the inclusive performances of the panto a testament to the Everyman’s commitment to being a home for all citizens of Cork.

Speaking about the inclusive performances, The Everyman Executive Director, Seán Kelly, said: “The Everyman has always aimed to be for everyone, a home for all of the citizens of Cork, young and old.

“We are so, so pleased that Christmas 2022 will see us present our most inclusive panto ever with more performances to suit even more children and grown-ups. We simply can’t wait to welcome all you to Cinderella.” Artistic Director of CADA Performing Arts Catherine Mahon-Buckley said that all of those involved in this year’s panto are “so excited” to have audiences joining them over the festive season.

“When you think of panto in Cork, you think of The Everyman. The Everyman panto is for everyone - because when you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are.

“We're so excited to have audiences join us for The Everyman's ISL performance and our very first audio-described performance with touch tour this festive season. Our cast of characters will be there to welcome you all into the magical world of Cinderella,” she said.

Those who wish to book their tickets for the audio-described performance and touch tour of Cinderella can email access@everymancork.com or call 021 450 1780.

Tickets for the ISL-interpreted performance can be booked via the website everymancork.com, in person or by calling the box office.