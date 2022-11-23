Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 13:13

St Stephen's in Glanmire to be signed off as location for new elective hospital

It is expected that the proposed location for the 400 to 600 bed elective hospital will go to Cabinet for formal approval in the coming weeks.
St. Stephen's Hospital, Sarsfield's Court, Glanmire, Cork is set to be approved as the location for a new elective hospital. Pic Denis Minihane

Ellen O'Regan

St. Stephen's Hospital in Glanmire is set to be signed off as the location for a new elective hospital in Cork.

The new hospital is expected to have 10 surgical theatres and would cater for daycare and inpatient cases, and is one of three planned for locations across Ireland (others being located in Galway and Dublin), to alleviate pressure on acute health services.

It is estimated that the three elective hospitals, when complete, would provide coverage for 60-70% of the population, catering for up to 940,000 planned procedures and operations per year.

Concerns have previously been raised about locating the elective hospital at the 117-acre State-owned site at St Stephen’s Hospital campus, with Senator Jerry Buttimer citing a lack of public transport linking the site, and advocating for the elective hospital to be built in Curraheen, nearer to CUH.

However, TD for Cork North-Central and Fine Gael Health Spokesperson Colm Burke said that commitment to the Glanmire site is a “good decision for Cork”.

“We have been campaigning for this for the last five years and I look forward to the decision being made… and it being signed off by Cabinet,” he said.

“The advantage of the site is that because it is over 100 acres of grounds, there wouldn’t be any restrictions on long-term development there… I do think it’s a good decision for Cork, and I think it's about long-term planning not only for Cork but for the entire Munster region,” he added.

Independent City Councillor in the Glanmire area, Ger Keohane, said it’s a “fantastic development” for the locality.

“I’m delighted, I really and truly am delighted… This is a major win for Cork city and for the North side as such,” he said.

“Being so near to the M8 motorway it’s going to make a massive difference from a traffic congestion point of view, instead of everyone going over to the South side to get treated. It makes more sense really, and especially since the land is owned by the HSE, it’s a winner,” he added.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said it is intended that Cork’s elective hospital would be fully operational from 2028.

