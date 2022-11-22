Guilty pleas in work safety case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court

Guilty pleas to charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act were entered on behalf of GP Wood Ltd arising out of a fatal incident in February 2019 at their timber yard in Enniskeane.

The pleas of guilty were entered on behalf of the company in an arraignment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The first count stated that as an employer they failed to manage and conduct work activities, specifically the operation of a CAT938M front-loader vehicle, at or near the log storage yard area of the premises in such a was at to ensure the safety, health and welfare of employees, and in particular that they failed to ensure the segregation of pedestrians from the operational area of the vehicle.

The second charge was of failing to provide systems of work in similar circumstances that were planned, organised, performed, maintained, revised as appropriate so as to be safe and without risk to health.

The third count was of failure to ensure organisational measures were taken to prevent employees on foot coming within the area of operation of the self-propelled work equipment, specifically the front-loader vehicle.

Judge Dara Hayes agreed to adjourn sentencing until February 9 2023.

While the background facts were not outlined yet, the case arose out of employee, Pat Lacey, being fatally injured at the workplace. Judge Hayes expressed his condolences to the family of the late Mr Lacey as the sentencing of the company was adjourned.

Cllr Declan Hurley, former mayor of Cork County, said at the time of the fatal incident, “Pat was very much a community man. He was very civic-minded and very much into sport, a happy character. He was a young man who was well liked so it really is a big shock for everyone.”