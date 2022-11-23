Cork rents rising exponentially according to new report

RENTS in Cork commuter towns have soared by up to 26.7% in a year, with only 267 homes for rent across all of Munster on November 1, according to the latest figures from Daft.ie.

The Daft Rental Report for the third quarter of this year shows more record-breaking rent increases and huge drops in the number of rental properties available across the country.

Nationally, rents have increased by 14.1% in the past year, the highest annual rate of inflation ever recorded by Daft. From June to September of this year, average rents increased by 4.3% across the country, also a record quarterly increase in Daft’s rental report series.

In Cork, the average rent for a home in the city has risen by 12.1% in a year to €1,708, while the average rent across Cork county has also risen by 7.3% year on year, to €1,305.

For a one-bedroom apartment in the city, the average rent now stands at €1,181. This is double what Daft estimates the average mortgage would be for the same one-bedroom property, at €593.

Costs to rent a room across Cork City, suburbs, and commuter towns have also soared in the past year.

The average cost to rent a single room in the city centre is now €551, up 6.2% year on year, while the average double bedroom in the city centre now costs €668 to rent, a yearly increase of 11.7%.

Rents for rooms in Cork commuter towns have seen a massive increase. A single room is now going for an average rent of €545, up 26.7% in the past year. The cost of renting a double room in commuter towns has increased by 18.6%, to an average of €599.

In Munster, there were only 267 homes listed for rent across the entire province on 1 November.

This is “only a fraction of the level typically seen in Munster during the 2010s” according to the report, and less than half of the 565 homes which were available to rent on 1 November 2020, at the time was the lowest level of stock on the market since 2006.

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said that average rents in Cork city are now above the take-home pay of someone on minimum wage.

“A person can work a full week, often in a labour-intensive job, and not be able to put a roof over their head, never mind pay other bills. That is an emergency,” he said.

Deputy Gould called on the government to support a Sinn Fein motion in the Dáil on Tuesday, declaring the housing crisis an emergency.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan, said he does not deny there is an emergency in housing, and that the figures show that the exodus of landlords from the private rental market is leading to inflated rental prices.

“The only answer to this, and I know we sound like a broken record every time we hear it from the government, is supply,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan added that modular housing is an option that should be considered more seriously to tackle the shortage in housing stocks.

“If we’re genuinely serious about getting properties built quickly, and that’s what the rabid build model does, you can have your house in place in a couple of months if its pre-fabricated in a factory, I think we need to be serious as a country and engage with that model a bit more seriously,” he said.

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke, added that a shortage of people working in the construction sector is a key problem impacting supply.

“If you go back to 2000 to 2008 there were 240,000 people working in the construction industry, and that was 12% of the total workforce. The total number in the construction industry at the moment is about 170,000, and it now only represents 6% of the workforce,” he said.

“We’ve got to do a lot more to make it attractive and get people to come into the industry,” he added.