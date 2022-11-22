Pics: Cork's Christmas creeps closer as Ferris Wheel is assembled in the city

CHRISTMAS festival fans young and old were delighted to see the return of the Ferris Wheel to the Grand Parade on Tuesday, as part of the ‘Glow - A Cork Christmas Celebration’ next to Bishop Lucey Park.

“Transforming the skyline and offering unparalleled views of the surrounding area, the much-loved and iconic 32m panoramic wheel brings to Cork some very welcome festive cheer,” said a spokesperson for Cork City Council.

A Cork Business Association (CBA) spokesperson said “it’s great for the city. The whole Glow Festival is fantastic. It’s a great thing for us to have at Christmas time, and hopefully it will bring lots of people into the city to shop and to eat and to socialise. Hopefully, we’ll get some nice weather in the next few weeks, and it will be a great success. It’s great for the Grand Parade, and the whole area around there, at O’Sullivan’s Quay. It’s a great ambassador for the city.”

The 32 meter Ferris Wheel under construction at the Grand Parade, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork residents can look forward to the usual selection of hotdog stands, coffee stalls, mulled wine, arts and crafts and winter treats around the Grand Parade, with some Yuletide singing and lighting to lift the spirits.

The Ferris Wheel was being assembled on Tuesday and will open this Friday, November 25. Together with the Carousel, it will run until January 8 next, daily from 12 noon to 9pm.

Price for adults is €4, Juniors are €3.50, and the Carousel is €2.50. Picture Dan Linehan

Exceptions include being closed for Christmas Day, and closing early at 7pm on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Bookings are at GlowCork.ie