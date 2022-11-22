Woman gives statement to Gardaí about Cork hit and run

A woman has presented herself to gardaí in order to give a statement about a hit and run incident in October which left a 13-year-old boy with a tennis ball sized swelling on his head.

In early November the family of Jack Duggan issued a public appeal for assistance as gardaí continued to investigate the incident which occurred on the Blarney Road on the northside of Cork city on October 3.

A woman subsequently contacted a garda station on the northside of Cork city.

Garda have also taken statements from members of the public who witnessed the accident. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

Appeal from family earlier this month

Donna Duggan, who is an older sister of the victim in the case, contacted the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's Red FM earlier this month to appeal for the female motorist involved to come forward.

Jack Duggan after the incident. Picture: Care of Red FM and the family

Donna explained how the incident unfolded.

"On Monday, October 3 between 6pm and 6.05pm my brother was walking with my partner's nephew near St Vincent's GAA Clubhouse up past Blarney Road in Cork.

"He was walking across the road - believe it or not his right leg was on the pavement (when) a woman driving a silver car, we are not sure of the make, clipped his other leg with her car. He went up into the air and hit down onto the ground."

She said that Jack was out walking with his best friend who saw the accident unfold.

"Jack's head was the first thing to strike the road. There was a young girl who also witnessed the whole thing.

"She ran straight down home and got her father and I want to thank them because he came immediately to the scene to make sure my brother was OK.

"He (Jack) had marks and abrasions to his knees, fingers and a massive haematoma (blood suffusion) on his forehead."

Jack had to undergo emergency surgery in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He was left shaken but has made a good recovery.