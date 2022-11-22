Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 12:05

Cork tops trolley lists again; more than 100 patients waiting on beds 

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in any Irish hospital.
Cork tops trolley lists again; more than 100 patients waiting on beds 

In total, there were 102 patients on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Tuesday morning.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in any Irish hospital today.

According to the latest TrolleyWatch figures released by the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 72 patients waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s ED.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 27 patients waiting for a bed at the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and three patients waiting on trolleys in wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

In total, there were 102 patients on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Tuesday morning.

Nationally 625 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to Trolley Watch.

514 patients were waiting in hospital emergency departments, while 111 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the second-highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the ED, with 50 people waiting on a bed. UHL also recorded an additional 22 patients on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital, a total of 72 patients in total on trolleys across the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Councillor warns of potential 'serious incident' unless safety issues are addressed on main East Cork road

More in this section

Cork schools to take part in SHARE fundraising initiative for elderly in the community Cork schools to take part in SHARE fundraising initiative for elderly in the community
LATEST: Breakdown on N25 approach to Dunkettle Interchange causes further disruption to traffic in Cork city LATEST: Breakdown on N25 approach to Dunkettle Interchange causes further disruption to traffic in Cork city
Proposed cycle lane lane in residential Cork city neighbourhood not 'age friendly', claims urban planning expert Proposed cycle lane lane in residential Cork city neighbourhood not 'age friendly', claims urban planning expert
<p>Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry made the claim at this week's Southern Committee meeting and said the safety issues must be addressed. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Councillor warns of potential 'serious incident' unless safety issues are addressed on main East Cork road

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more