Cork tops trolley lists again; more than 100 patients waiting on beds 

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in any Irish hospital today.

According to the latest TrolleyWatch figures released by the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 72 patients waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s ED.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 27 patients waiting for a bed at the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and three patients waiting on trolleys in wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

In total, there were 102 patients on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Tuesday morning.

Nationally 625 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to Trolley Watch.

514 patients were waiting in hospital emergency departments, while 111 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the second-highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the ED, with 50 people waiting on a bed. UHL also recorded an additional 22 patients on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital, a total of 72 patients in total on trolleys across the hospital on Tuesday morning.